Housebroken: Season Three — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Housebroken TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

An animated comedy series airing on the FOX television network, the Housebroken TV show stars Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Jason Mantzoukas, with Bresha Webb, Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford in guest roles. The series follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey (Kudrow), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem, and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief (Faxon), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Housebroken averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 777,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 10% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Housebroken stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 6, 2022, Housebroken has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Housebroken for season three? Since shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy are no longer owned by the network’s parent company, FOX has been working to establish its own series, like Housebroken. Unless the ratings really tank, I think there’s a very good chance that Housebroken will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Housebroken cancellation or renewal news.



