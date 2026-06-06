In the Eye of the Storm: Season Four Premiere Date and Trailer Released for Discovery Channel Series

In the Eye of the Storm has its return date. Season four of the disaster series will arrive later this month. A trailer for the series has been released.

Discovery Channel shared the following about what’s ahead:

“Groundbreaking storytelling techniques reveal the high-stakes drama that unfolds at the epicenter of recent natural disasters when In the Eye of the Storm returns Sunday, June 28 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Told through firsthand accounts and mobile phone footage filmed by everyday people caught in the eye of the storm, each episode captures the chaos, courage and resilience of both unsuspecting citizens and those who dive into the chaos for search and rescue. In the premiere episode, an unprecedented surge of warm, moisture-laden air from the Gulf sets the stage for a catastrophic outbreak across the Midwest and Ohio Valley. A massive tornado tears along a Kansas highway near Grinnell, tossing trucks aside while storm chaser Freddy McKinney follows the tornado’s path as entire homes are wiped away. In Marion, Illinois, a family preparing for their son’s birthday is forced to take shelter when 190 mile-per-hour winds tear through their home. Later in the season, Hurricane Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend, unleashing a terrifying combination of violent winds, towering storm surges, and catastrophic flooding along the Tampa Bay region. Hurricane Harvey fully submerges entire neighborhoods in Houston, and the small town of Gaylord, Michigan, which has never seen a tornado, suddenly gets hit with an EF3 twister, tearing up the entire downtown area. In rural Enderlin, North Dakota, a mile-wide tornado gets upgraded to an EF5 with estimated wind speeds of 230 to 266 miles an hour – the first recorded EF5 to strike in over 12 years.”

The season four trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of this Discovery Channel series?