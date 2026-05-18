Rescue 911, Escape from Alcatraz, I Am Prey: Discovery Channel Teases Upcoming New Series

Discovery Channel has a lot planned in the months to come, and it has announced its lineup through the end of the year, including new shows, Rescue 911, and more.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about its lineup:

“Homestead Rescue: Intervention – NEW SERIES

Premieres Tuesday, July 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

From the fan-favorite series Homestead Rescue comes an all-new, high stakes intervention format with the Raney family. Wilderness living experts Marty and Matt, along with Misty Bilodeau, heed desperate pleas from concerned family, friends, or neighbors of homesteaders living beyond the edge of survival. Ambushed by an intervention, the stubborn off-gridders must decide whether to accept the rescue or stay on their dangerous path. For the first time, saving homesteads means confronting the people themselves.

Homestead Rescue: Intervention is produced by All3Media for Discovery Channel.

Shark Week 2026

Premieres July 26 – August 1

KPop Shark Heroes – NEW SPECIAL

After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong is determined to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe. Joined by movie co-star, GRAMMY(R)-nominated singer, and lifetime shark lover REI AMI, Ken is on a mission to launch a bold, one-of-a-kind public awareness campaign that educates, empowers, and shifts the narrative around these oceanic creatures using the power of K-POP.

KPop Shark Heroes is produced by Will Packer Media and Anomaly Entertainment for Discovery Channel.

Red Bull: Ultimate Shark Dive – NEW SPECIAL

World class cliff diver Molly Carlson steps out of a helicopter hovering above open ocean to complete the highest free fall dive ever attempted on Shark Week, plunging directly into the deepest shark cage ever deployed, surrounded by circling sharks. There are no second chances.

Red Bull: Ultimate Shark Dive is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for Discovery Channel.

How to Catch a Dirtbag – NEW SERIES

Premieres Wednesday, August 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A groundbreaking new series featuring the “investigations” of internet sensation Michael McWhorter, aka “Tizzy Ent”, who has pioneered the art of internet crowd sourcing to help identify those who appear to do horrible things in public and get away with it. With over 10 million social media followers, Tizzy’s signature blend of humor and fearless tenacity has proven that the internet is just “one big, small town” and sooner or later, justice will be served.

How to Catch a Dirtbag is produced by Jupiter Entertainment for Discovery Channel.

Escape from Alcatraz (wt) – NEW SERIES

Premieres Thursday, August 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When true crime podcasters examine the infamous 1962 Alcatraz prison escape, they uncover stunning new files and evidence suggesting that brothers John and Clarence Anglin may have survived and spent the rest of their lives in hiding. Now, new DNA evidence could finally expose the truth and reveal a government cover-up that lasted for decades.

Escape from Alcatraz (wt) is produced by Leepson Bounds Entertainment, Kontent Farm & Strong Island Films for Discovery Channel.

Rescue 911 – NEW SERIES

Premieres in Q4 2026

A bold reimagining of the hit 1990s television series with an all-new format, Rescue 911 plunges viewers into the second-by-second drama of real-life emergencies from the instant a 911 call is answered. Told entirely through firsthand accounts and raw footage from cell phones, surveillance cameras, bodycams, and more, each episode captures the life-or-death moments when every decision matters, every second counts, and survival hangs in the balance.

Rescue 911 is produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television for Discovery Channel.

Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge – NEW SERIES

Premieres Q1 2027

Far from the Bering Sea and beneath the frozen North Atlantic off the coast of Newfoundland, lies the largest snow crab biomass on Earth, a billion-dollar bounty buried under ice, storms, and danger. In this brand extension of the hit Discovery Channel series, an all-new fearless fleet of crab captains charge into a 100-mile ice pack, battling nor’easters, icebergs, rival crabbers, and the limits of their own boats to claim their share before the crab – and their futures – disappear. On the edge of this unforgiving world, only a rare breed of fisherman has what it takes to survive the harsh elements and cash in.

Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle company for Discovery Channel.

I Am Prey – NEW SERIES

Premieres Q1 2027

A bold, first-of-its-kind wildlife survival series where biologist and adventurer Forrest Galante turns himself into a target to document what an apex predator attack feels like from the inside out, all in an effort to better understand animal behavior. Each episode follows Forrest and his global network of experts and specialist builders as they use cutting-edge technology to custom engineer a one-of-a-kind apparatus designed to realistically replicate prey scenarios and elicit predatory responses, immersing him on the front lines of human-animal conflict.

I Am Prey is produced by Phantasticus Pictures for Discovery Channel.”