Family Guy: Season 24 (2025-26) Ratings + Viewer Votes

There's no need to worry about Family Guy being cancelled or renewed for season 25 since the FOX sitcom has already been renewed through season 27 on the network. Still, there's no guarantee that FOX viewers will see all of the episodes. Two holiday episodes of season 24 were released in late 2025 as Hulu exclusives, leaving just 15 installments for the network airings.

An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and kinda dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane), is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season 23 of Family Guy on FOX averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 723,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



