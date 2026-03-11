From: Season Four Trailer and Key Art Released for Sci-Fi Horror Series on MGM+

From returns next month with its fourth season, and viewers are getting a better look at what’s next on the horror series. MGM+ has now released a trailer and key art (above) for season four.

Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover star in the series, which follows a town which traps all who enter it.

MGM+ shared the following about season four:

“In Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.”

From returns on April 19th. The trailer for season four is below.

