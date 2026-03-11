Menu

Man on Fire: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and First Look at New Action-Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Man on Fire TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Man on Fire has its premiere date. Netflix has released the first photos and teaser trailer for the action-drama series inspired by A.J. Quinnell’s novels.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and  Paul Ben-Victor star in the seven episodes that follow John Creasy on his path to redemption.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Based on A.J. Quinnell’s book series, Man on Fire tells the story of John Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.”

Man on Fire arrives on April 30th. More photos and the teaser trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series next month?


