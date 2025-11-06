The Abandons: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for New Drama Series

The Abandons has its arrival date. Netflix released a trailer to announce the premiere date for its new Western series, set for December.

Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Natalia del Riego, Lucas Till, Aisling Franciosi, Toby Hemingway, Michael Greyeyes, Ryan Hurst, Katelyn Wells, Clayton Cardenas, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Brían F. O’Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Patton Oswalt, Michael Ornstein, Jonathan Koensgen, Jack Doolan, Michiel Huisman, Haig Sutherland, and Sarah White will star in the series from Kurt Sutter.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Washington Territory – 1854 – The matriarchs of two very different families – one of wealth and privilege bound by blood, the other a found family of orphans and outcasts bound by love and necessity – find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice.”

The Abandons arrives on December 4th. The trailer for the series is below.

