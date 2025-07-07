Beauty in Black: Season Two; Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date for Tyler Perry Drama

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has its return date set. Season two of the drama will arrive in September. Netflix shared a trailer teasing what’s next for the series.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison star in the series, which follows the lives of two women headed down two very different paths. Season two will see those paths collide.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“Tyler Perry’s smash hit returns to Netflix with higher stakes, more drama, and a new H.B.I.C. (and the B is for Bellarie). Put some respect on her name and trust no one when season 2 premieres on Netflix September 11.”

The trailer for Beauty in Black is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?