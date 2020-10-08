Menu

GLOW: Netflix Cast Hoping for Movie Following Cancellation, Livestream Will Proceed

by Jessica Pena,

Will GLOW get a proper ending? The cast of the cancelled Netflix TV show are hoping for a some closure, possibly a movie.

Inspired by a true story, the comedy-drama centers on a group of L.A. women who contribute to a low-rated cable wrestling series in the 1980s. The cast includes Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Gayle Rankin, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Marc Maron, and Chris Lowell.

As reported earlier, Netflix has cancelled GLOW after three seasons. The streaming service had initially ordered a fourth season but reversed their decision earlier this month. Now, the cast has taken to social media demanding closure, possibly a movie, for the TV show.

Some good news for fans, though. The cast will participate in a Q&A livestream this Saturday, October 10th, at 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. EST. See more details below:

 

