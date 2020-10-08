GLOW: Netflix Cast Hoping for Movie Following Cancellation, Livestream Will Proceed

Will GLOW get a proper ending? The cast of the cancelled Netflix TV show are hoping for a some closure, possibly a movie.

Inspired by a true story, the comedy-drama centers on a group of L.A. women who contribute to a low-rated cable wrestling series in the 1980s. The cast includes Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Gayle Rankin, Sunita Mani, Marianna Palka, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Marc Maron, and Chris Lowell.

As reported earlier, Netflix has cancelled GLOW after three seasons. The streaming service had initially ordered a fourth season but reversed their decision earlier this month. Now, the cast has taken to social media demanding closure, possibly a movie, for the TV show.

I agree with @marcmaron about saving @GlowNetflix and the squirrel 🐿 retweet if u agree, fuck it let’s be actual glow girls and #saveglow pic.twitter.com/nNQWFR130f — Kate Nash (@katenash) October 6, 2020

Hey @netflix listen to @marcmaron and the FANS who are willing to wait for another season or movie, so we can finish our story!! The cast is IN, the writers are IN, the fans are IN. Are you IN @netflix ?!? #saveglow @GlowNetflix #glownetflix https://t.co/iPtHP1cr1t — Britney Young (@ItsBritneyYoung) October 6, 2020

We would love the chance to finish our story #saveglow 💗💗💗 https://t.co/RUWFIYVBO4 — Britt Baron (@brittbaron) October 6, 2020

These women should have been able to finish their stories 💔 https://t.co/6SKLgnbpLV pic.twitter.com/tLkteCtYk7 — Kate Nash (@katenash) October 8, 2020

Thank you ⁦@marcmaron⁩ for the possible plot twist of you saving ⁦@GlowNetflix⁩ #saveglow Marc and his cats want a Glow movie 🎥 💗💗💗 “I only respect the cats who take the chances! They are worth more than gold!” pic.twitter.com/2Hb5uYAHsr — Marianna Palka (@mariannapalka) October 6, 2020

Some good news for fans, though. The cast will participate in a Q&A livestream this Saturday, October 10th, at 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. EST. See more details below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of GLOW? Would you watch a movie?