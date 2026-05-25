Alone: Season 13 Premiere Date and Trailer Released for History Channel Survival Series

Alone is returning next month with its 13th season, and the series is changing things up. The new season is titled Alone: World Championship, and it will feature 10 survivalists from around the world trying to survive alone in the Arctic Circle.

History Channel revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“The HISTORY Channel’s acclaimed survival series “Alone” returns for season 13 on Wednesday, June 17 at 9/8c and is raising the stakes like never before. On the heels of the World Cup and for the first time in franchise history, ten skilled survivalists from around the globe will compete in “Alone: World Championship”. Participants will be dropped inside Canada’s Arctic Circle with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. As winter tightens its grip, survivalists will battle against punishing weather, relentless isolation, and menacing predators local to the region such as grizzly bears, wolves, and moose. Whoever survives the longest takes home the coveted $500,000 grand prize and will be crowned the first-ever Alone world champion. This is survival on an international stage, where reputation, legacy, and national pride are on the line. No camera crews. No gimmicks. ALONE is the ultimate test of human will. This season, survivalists from seven different countries are represented including the United States, Canada, Wales, Australia, Slovenia, Portugal, and New Zealand. Each week, a new episode will stream on The HISTORY(R) Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms the day after it airs on The HISTORY(R) Channel. You can also watch it ad-free by downloading to own wherever you purchase your favorite series.”

The season 13 trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this History Channel series? Do you plan to watch the new season?