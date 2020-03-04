Menu

Project Blue Book: Season Two Ratings

Project Blue Book TV show on History: season 2 ratings

Last season Project Blue Book was History’s highest-rated scripted series. Will it continue to have great success in the ratings or, will it be forgotten by viewers because there are so many TV shows being introduced? Will Project Blue Book be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi historical drama, the Project Blue Book TV series stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor. He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Project Blue Book on History averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the Project Blue Book TV series on History? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?



Please Renew it for a Third season. I want to see UFOs on my television and more of Hynek and Quinn & Mimi. It is the best show ever..Love from India. More love to you Aidan..

