Project Blue Book: Season Two Ratings

A sci-fi historical drama, the Project Blue Book TV series stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor. He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.

For comparisons: Season one of Project Blue Book on History averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



