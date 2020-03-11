Menu

Project Blue Book: Season Two Viewer Votes

Project Blue Book TV show on History: canceled or renewed?

Is “the truth still out there” in the second season of the Project Blue Book TV show on History? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Project Blue Book is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Project Blue Book here.

A History sci-fi drama, the Project Blue Book TV series stars Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell, and Ksenia Solo. The show is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant college professor. He was recruited by the U.S. Air Force to spearhead the Project Blue Book clandestine operation. He’s partnered with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). In season two, they quest for the truth and delve deeper into themes of global conspiracy, look at how UFOs have impacted the evolution of the nation’s military practices and technology and lean into the nostalgia of the 1950s.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Project Blue Book TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Project Blue Book should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on History? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



4
DAVID VAIL
DAVID VAIL

Rose do me a favor go back and watch your boring reality tv crap!

March 3, 2020 10:51 pm
Keith franklin
Keith franklin

We need show’s like this ! Then the mind less show !

January 23, 2020 8:00 am
Rose
Rose

Boring beyond belief!

January 23, 2020 7:28 am
Elise D.
Elise D.

The Project Blue Book Season 2 first Episode was excellent. It continued the continuity from Season 1 and finally allowed for the beginning of a long overdue discussion of the subject of Area 51. I for one am grateful that The History Channel has supported this discussion. I look forward to the rest of the seasons episodes.

January 22, 2020 7:01 pm
