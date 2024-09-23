Rescue: HI-Surf: Season One Ratings

In May 2023, FOX said goodbye to its most popular scripted series, 9-1-1, due to outside studio licensing costs (that show moved to ABC). The 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off series was subsequently cancelled with the current fifth season. Now, the network has introduced its own action drama series. Will Rescue: HI-Surf also be a big hit? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An action drama series created by Matt Kester, the Rescue: HI-Surf TV show stars Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and Zoe Cipres. Shawn Hatosy, Ian Anthony Dale, and Sea Shimooka recur. The story follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. The dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders save lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Characters include Harlan “Sonny” Jennings (Magasiva), Will Ready (Demos), Laka Hanohano (Kekumano), Emily “Em” Wright (Kebbel), Kainalu Emerson (Aiono), and Hina Alexander (Cipres).

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2024, Rescue: HI-Surf has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

