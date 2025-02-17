Family Guy: Season 23 Ratings (2024-25) + Viewer Votes

The Family Guy series is no longer owned by FOX, but Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden has indicated that there are no immediate plans to remove the comedy from the network. Still, sometimes plans change. With all of FOX’s other animated comedies, could the network be the one to drop Family Guy instead? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season 24 and stay on FOX? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and kinda dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane), is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA. IStorylines in the 23rd season, include a Top Gun parody, Peter realizes Joe (Warburton) has never found him funny, Lois chaperones Chris and Meg’s school trip, and Peter switches places with a Supreme Court Justice.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 22 of Family Guy on FOX averaged a 0.27rating in the 18-49 demographic and 972,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 17, 2025, Family Guy has not been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

