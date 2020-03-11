Vulture Watch

Could Stewie dominate the world and get good ratings? Has the Family Guy TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Family Guy, season 18. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Mike Henry. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ man who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.



Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of Family Guy is averaging a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.93 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 25% and 20%, respectively. Find out how Family Guy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Family Guy has not been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

I am sure that Family Guy will be renewed for an 18th season but, since the series is now owned by Disney, I wonder if the show will end up moving to ABC or another Disney-owned channel at some point. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Guy cancellation or renewal news.



