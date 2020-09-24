Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers: FOX Animated Series Renewed Through 2022-23 Season

Fans of FOX’s Animation Domination block of programming on Sunday nights will see lots more of the Griffin and Belcher families. The network has renewed Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy for two more seasons apiece. That’s seasons 12 and 13 for Bob’s Burgers and seasons 19 and 20 for Family Guy, keeping the shows on the air through the 2022-23 broadcast season.

Both series kick off new seasons this Sunday night. Here’s the two-season renewal announcement from FOX:

HOT FROM FOX…

“BOB’S BURGERS” AND “FAMILY GUY” RECEIVE TWO-SEASON PICKUPS

Emmy Award-Winning BOB’S BURGERS Renewed for 12th and 13th Broadcast Seasons; Emmy Award-Winning FAMILY GUY Renewed for 19th and 20th Broadcast Seasons

ANIMATION DOMINATION Premieres with All-New Episodes, Beginning this Sunday, September 27 on FOX

FOX has renewed BOB’S BURGERS for the 12th and 13th broadcast seasons of the Emmy Award-winning animated series, and renewed FAMILY GUY for its 19th and 20th broadcast seasons, carrying both series through 2023.

“FAMILY GUY and BOB’S BURGERS are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making ANIMATION DOMINATION one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

This Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX, BOB’S BURGERS returns for an 11th season. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob’s Burgers. Including its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated for the past seven consecutive years and won twice, in 2014 and 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and an Annie Award this year. Bento Box Entertainment serves as the animation studio on BOB’S BURGERS.

Entering its 18th season this Sunday (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT), FAMILY GUY premieres with its milestone 350th episode. The series continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of “Peter Griffin,” “Stewie Griffin,” “Brian Griffin” and “Quagmire”) won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin”) won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

BOB’S BURGERS is a 20th Television production. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season. Bento Box Entertainment produces the animation. “Like” BOB’S BURGERS on Facebook at facebook.com/BobsBurgers. Follow the series on Twitter @BobsBurgersFOX and join the discussion using #BobsBurgers. See photos and videos on Google+ by following +BobsBurgersFox.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers. “Like” FAMILY GUY on Facebook at FamilyGuy. Follow the series on Twitter @FamilyGuyonFOX and join the discussion using #FamilyGuy.