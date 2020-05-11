Bob’s Burgers: Season 11; FOX Series Officially Renewed Through 2020-21 Season

Fire up the grill! FOX has announced they’ve officially renewed Bob’s Burgers for an 11th season.

The animated comedy series follows Bob Belcher, a third-generation restauranteur, and his wacky family. The Bob’s Burgers voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy.

The 10th season of Bob’s Burgers is averaging a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 29% and 24%, respectively. Still, despite the dip, Bob’s Burgers, remains a middle-of-the-road performer for FOX during the 2019-20 season.

Production on season 11 has been underway for a while. FOX ordered production cycle 10AASA (BOB-10) back in February 2019. (Season 10 episodes have all had 9ASA production codes.) It’s unclear how many episodes are included in the 10AASA order but it is known that there will be enough episodes to take the show through at least season 11.

Thanks to the Bento Box Entertainment Twitter account, we know some of the episode titles will be “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”, “Mommy Boy”, “The Terminalator II: Terminals of Endearment”, “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid”, “Yachty or Nice”, “Die Card, or Card Trying”, “An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth”, and “Mr. Lonely Farts”.

