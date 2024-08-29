Lioness: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Espionage Thriller Series

Fans of Lioness do not have much longer to wait for the spy thriller’s return. Season two of the series will return in October. The premiere date was announced with the release of several first-look photos.

Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman star in the series which is loosely based on a military organization which embeds undercover female agents with suspected terrorists and their family members to gather intelligence.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the highly anticipated second season of the original drama series LIONESS will premiere Sunday, October 27 with two episodes, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller is currently filming in Texas. LIONESS features a star-studded cast, including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, and Oscar and Emmy winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Season one of LIONESS set a new record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on the service, at that time. LIONESS is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, the upcoming series LANDMAN, as well as the second seasons of TULSA KING and 1923.”

More photos for season two of Lioness are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Are you excited to see season two?