Special Ops: Lioness: Season Two — Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

“In war, if you ain’t cheatin’, you ain’t tryin’.” Can this new show from Taylor Sheridan cheat death? Has the Special Ops: Lioness TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Special Ops: Lioness, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A spy thriller series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Special Ops: Lioness TV show stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman, with Michael Kelly, Martin Donovan, and Michael Tow. The story is loosely based on a U.S. Military program that embeds undercover female agents with suspected terrorists and their family members to gather intelligence. Joe (Saldaña) is a CIA officer in charge of the Lioness Program in the field. She attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The program is overseen by CIA high-ranking official Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and CIA Deputy Director Donald Westfield (Kelly). They enlist an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart another 9/11.



As of August 28, 2023, Special Ops: Lioness has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Paramount+ cancel or renew Special Ops: Lioness for season two? The show has received mediocre reviews from critics and viewers, and other than bragging about how popular the show’s premiere was, Paramount+ has kept mum about the show’s numbers. I suspect it’s not lived up to the streamer’s expectations, but I think it will be renewed for a second season, and creator Taylor Sheridan will do some tweaking to boost viewership. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Special Ops: Lioness cancellation or renewal news.



