Lioness: Morgan Freeman Joins Paramount+ Series Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Nicole Kidman

Lioness has added another big name to the cast of the series. Morgan Freeman is joining Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Nicole Kidman in the series, which follows a unique CIA program that goes after terrorist organizations. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state. Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier also star in the series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, LIONESS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. LIONESS is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. LIONESS will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.”

A premiere date for Lioness will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Paramount+?