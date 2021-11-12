Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Orders Thriller Series Starring Lizzy Caplan

Fatal Attraction is headed to Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered a reimagining of the 1980s film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The new series will star Lizzy Caplan in Close’s role. Additional cast for the thriller will be announced at a later date.

Paramount+ revealed more about Fatal Attraction in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced FATAL ATTRACTION has been ordered to series with Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) set to star as Alex, with additional cast to be announced. A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. “Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation, with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.” Lizzy Caplan stars as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. Caplan was most recently seen starring on the second season of Castle Rock, and can be heard voicing the lead character Reagan Ridley in the animated comedy Inside Job.”

