American Experience: PBS Documentary Series Shut Down After 37 Seasons

American Experience is coming to an end. The PBS documentary series has been shut down after 37 years on the air. The series has aired 380 episodes since its premiere in 1988.

Boston.com reported the news, revealing that the 13 staff members responsible for the series were let go by GBH, the company that produced the program for PBS, after it was defunded.

The following was said about the series:

“This fall, American Experience will still release documentaries, including one on Henry Kissinger, the political scientist who served under Presidents Nixon and Ford. And in 2026, the program will reportedly rerelease its greatest documentaries in a “Best of America” series in celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary, ‘while GBH seeks to reinvent the series’”

What do you think? Do you watch American Experience? Are you hoping they find a way to keep it on the air?