Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Five Join Cast of Pilot for Sequel Series

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series has added five more to its cast. According to Variety, Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel di Tomasso, and Jack Cutmore-Scott have joined Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the series.

The plot for the series has been kept under wraps, but it will follow Gellar and a new Slayer. Production on the pilot for the Hulu series has begun, with the table read already taking place, according to the actress.

Check out a photo from the table read below.

