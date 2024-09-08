The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Six; Production Begins on Final Episodes of Hulu Dystopian Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale is gearing up for its sixth and final season. The cast and crew are back on set filming new episodes of the series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

The series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Josh Charles, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger, is set in a dystopian world where women who can get pregnant are kept prisoner and used to keep the population growing.

Hulu revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife. The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television. Season Six is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears. The series is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.”

The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Hulu in spring 2025.

