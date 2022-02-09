Love, Victor: Season Three; Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Final Season

The story of Victor Salazar won’t have a fourth chapter. Hulu has announced that the upcoming third season will also be the TV show’s last. The final eight episodes will be released on June 15th.

A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation.

In season three, Victor goes on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The streaming series will finish with a total of 28 episodes.

