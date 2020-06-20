Love, Victor: Producer Teases Season Two Ideas for Hulu TV show

What’s in store for Love, Victor? Co-executive producer Brian Tannen recently spoke with DigitalSpy about the future of the Hulu TV show.

A spin-off of the film Love, Simon, the romantic dramedy follows Victor (Michael Cimino), “new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.” The cast also includes Rachel Naomi Hilson, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Turpel, George Sear, Mason Gooding, Bebe Wood, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez.

Although Huluhas not announced a season two renewal for Love, Victor yet, co-executive producer Brian Tannen says the creators already have ideas:

Our wish list is: yes, to continue seeing characters from the film [Love, Simon]. These are actors in demand, and so you never quite know what’s going to be possible. But we are optimistic, and we love the idea of seeing more — especially the teenagers. It’s just so wonderful to think about them out there, living their post-high school lives, seeing what they’re doing, and seeing what relationships they’re in.”

What do you think? Have you seen Love, Victor? Do you want a second season?