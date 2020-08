“I’m sorry; I”m just hormonal.” Hulu just released the official trailer for season two of PEN15.

The comedy series stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as fictionalized versions of their middle school selves. The cast also includes Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky.

Season two of PEN15 debuts on Hulu on September 18th. Take a sneak peek below:

