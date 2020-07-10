Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Hulu adult comedy from co-creators and writers Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, PEN15 stars Erskine, Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky. Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old fictionalized versions of themselves, Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone (respectively), muddling through middle school in the year 2000.



Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership statistics, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew PEN15 for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free PEN15 cancellation and renewal alerts.

5/1/19 update: Hulu has renewed PEN15 for a second season.



