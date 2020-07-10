Menu

PEN15: Is the Hulu TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Television Vulture is watching the PEN15 TV show on HuluWill Maya and Anna make it through Middle School? Has the PEN15 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of PEN15 season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Hulu adult comedy from co-creators and writers Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, PEN15 stars Erskine, Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky. Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old fictionalized versions of themselves, Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone (respectively), muddling through middle school in the year 2000.
 

PEN15 has been renewed for a second season which will debut September 18, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership statistics, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew PEN15 for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free PEN15 cancellation and renewal alerts.

5/1/19 update: Hulu has renewed PEN15 for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the PEN15 TV series has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Hulu had cancelled this TV show, instead?



Diane
Diane

How could they cancel this show?!!! It was like watching a feature film every week!!! THe acting, the story line.. so amazing!!!! I’m devastated..

Missy
Missy

Please PLEASE let there be a 2nd season!!!!

