Pen15: Season Two Premiere Date Announced by Hulu (Video)

Pen15 is returning to Hulu for a second season, and a premiere date has been revealed, along with a trailer.

An adult comedy from co-creators and writers Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, PEN15 stars Erskine, Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky. Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old fictionalized versions of themselves, Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone (respectively), as they muddle through middle school in the year 2000.

Hulu shared the following about season two of Pen15:

“Pen15 is middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen year old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen year olds. From the Awesomeness studio, Pen15 is created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers.”

The first half of Pen15 will arrive on September 18th.

