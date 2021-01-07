Solar Opposites: Season Two; Animated Series Return Date Announced by Hulu

The second season of Solar Opposites has a premiere date. The animated sci-fi series will see eight new episodes land on Hulu in March. Fans will also see a third season at some point. The series was renewed for a 12-episode third season in June 2020.

Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack star in the adult animated series, which follows a group of aliens who left their world for Earth. A trailer for the upcoming season has also been released by the streaming service.

Hulu revealed more about the return of Solar Opposites in a press release.

“Adult animated comedy series Solar Opposites returns with 8 all-new episodes on March 26, only on Hulu Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. On season two of Solar Opposites, the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.”

Check out the trailer for the new season of Solar Opposites below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of the Solar Opposites TV Show on Hulu?