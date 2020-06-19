Crossing Swords: Season Two; Hulu Renews Adult Animated Series

Patrick’s future isn’t likely to get much easier. Hulu has renewed the Crossing Swords TV show for a second season of 10 episodes. Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and Wendi McLendon-Covey will all return in season two.

The streaming service also renewed fellow animated series Solar Opposites for a third season today (it had already been greenlighted for a second season).

Here’s the Crossing Swords renewal announcement, as well as a video:

As the home to the largest streaming TV library of Adult Animation, Hulu continues to infuse fresh new content into the genre. By renewing Crossing Swords and Solar Opposites, Hulu is expanding its curated collection of adult animated series, including award-winning hits like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Futurama and King of the Hill. The category is a high-driver of engagement on Hulu and currently holds the highest average re-watch rate on the service – further fueling Adult Animation fandom. Crossing Swords · Hulu has renewed Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ adult animated series Crossing Swords for a 2nd season (10 episodes). The first season debuted on Hulu on Friday, June 12 and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Studios. · Co-creator Tom Root returns as writer, executive producer, and co-creator John Harvatine IV returns as director, executive producer. · Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey will reprise their roles. · Logline: Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity – who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives? · Crossing Swords is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Sony Pictures Television for Hulu.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Crossing Swords on Hulu? Will you tune in for season two?