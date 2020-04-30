Crossing Swords: Hulu Teases Animated Series from Robot Chicken Producers

Crossing Swords is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming series has now released a trailer to tease the arrival of the animated series, which comes from the team behind Robot Chicken. The voice cast of the series includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McClendon-Covey.

“Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity – who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

Hulu revealed the following about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Crossing Swords will arrive on June 12. Check out the trailer below.

