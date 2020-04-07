The Last Kids on Earth: Season Two of Animated Series Coming to Netflix This Month

Time to get ready for a new season of The Last Kids on Earth. The animated series is returning for its second season to Netflix later this month. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the return of the series.
Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming season in a press release.
“It’s all fun and games for Jack Sullivan and his friends until they realize monsters and zombies were invited to the party too. The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 comes to Netflix on April 17.”
Check out the trailer for season two below.
