Big Mouth: Season Four; Netflix Animated Series Returns Next Month

Big Mouth is returning with its fourth season on Netflix in December and a trailer for the new episodes has been released.

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the animated series is based on Kroll and Goldberg’s upbringing in the suburbs of New York. Kroll plays a younger and fictional version of himself, experiencing the awkwardness of puberty. The voice cast includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele. Ayo Edebiri joins the cast in season four as “Missy”.

Big Mouth will return to Netflix on December 4th. Check out the trailer below.

