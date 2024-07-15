Reginald the Vampire: Cancelled by Syfy; No Season Three for Supernatural Comedy Series

Reginald has been staked. Syfy has cancelled the Reginald the Vampire series, so there won’t be a third season of the supernatural comedy.

Debuting in 2022, the Reginald the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Jeremiah Chechik, and Harley Peyton. Garfield Wilson recurs. In the story, young Reginald Andres (Batalon) lives a life of dreams deferred. One night, he meets a stranger named Maurice Miller (Van Peebles), who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies, and the only way to “save” him is to make Reginald a vampire. So, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival and discovers untapped abilities inside himself. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him eliminated. It turns out that the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Reginald the Vampire averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 125,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The second season finished airing on July 10th. The cancellation doesn’t come as a surprise, especially given the downturn in the ratings.

As for other Syfy series, Resident Alien is moving to USA Network. The fate of Chucky which is simulcast on Syfy and USA, is still up in the air. The series’ episodes typically draw much better numbers on USA.

Season three of SurrealEstate is still on the way and is a co-production with CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. It will be joined on Syfy in 2025 by Revival, a new horror series announced by the channel in May.

What do you think? Have you watched Reginald the Vampire on Syfy? Are you disappointed it’s been cancelled and won’t return for a third season?

