No Good Deed: No Second Season for Netflix Dark Comedy Series, At Least for Now

No Good Deed will not be returning to Netflix anytime soon. The anthology series has not been canceled, but the dark comedy series is currently on hold.

Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson starred in the first season of the series, which followed a couple as they attempted to sell their current home to move into their dream home.

According to Deadline, the following was said about the future of this series:

“There are no current plans for a second season of No Good Deed, but there is a theoretical possibility for the dark comedy anthology to come back in the future with a new installment — and a new cast — sources said.”

No Good Deed arrived on Netflix in December.

What do you think? Did you watch this series? Were you hoping for a second season?