Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight Reunite as Production on Netflix Movie Begins

Peaky Blinders fans have some good news today. The cast has started filming the feature film for the events following the series. The first photo from the film (above) was also released.

Netflix is keeping details about the movie, which stars Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan, under wraps. Still, Steven Knight did reveal that it is set during World War II. Fans will also see the Shelby family at war.

Tom Harper, the film’s director, teased the project more. He said the following, per Tudum:

“When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.” “There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary.”

The premiere date for the Peaky Blinders movie will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see the Shelby family story continue?