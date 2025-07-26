Solar Opposites: Season Six; Hulu Releases Teaser Video and Premiere Date for Final Season

Solar Opposites has its return date set. Hulu has announced that the series will return for its sixth and final season in October, accompanied by the release of a teaser video.

Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack star in the series, which follows a group of aliens who live on Earth after their spaceship crash-landed on the planet.

Deadline shared the following about the final season:

“In the animated comedy’s final chapter, once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find?”

Solar Opposites returns on October 13th. Check out the teaser below.

It’s the end of the world as we know it. The final season of #SolarOpposites is coming Oct 13 on @hulu and #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4KHV7yAVD4 — Solar Opposites (@solaropposites) July 25, 2025

What do you think? Do you watch this Hulu series? Will you be sad to see it end?