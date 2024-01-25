We Were the Lucky Ones: Hulu Releases First-Look Photos for Series Starring Joey King and Logan Lerman

We Were the Lucky Ones is coming soon to Hulu, and viewers are now getting their first look at the limited series. The streaming service has released several first-look photos for the drama based on the novel by Georgia Hunter. The eight-episode series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Erica Lipez.

Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert, the series tells the true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II and their fight to survive and reunite.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Hulu debuted seven first look images from upcoming Original series “We Were the Lucky Ones.” The limited series, based on a true story, will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on March 28, and new episodes launching weekly. Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.”

More photos from the upcoming series are below.

