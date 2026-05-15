Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Seven; BET and Paramount+ Set Final Episodes Premiere Date, Trailer & Poster

Tyler Perry’s The Oval has its return date set. Season seven of the drama series will arrive next week, and it has been revealed that it will be the final season.

Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Teesha Renee, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, Russell Thomas, and Nelson Estevez star in the series, which follows all the happenings in the White House as Quinn’s President Hunter Franklin leads the country.

BET shared the following about the upcoming season:

“In the final season of TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL, the Franklins are back in the White House with one mission: reclaim their throne. As Hunter and Victoria launch their “Make The Franklins Great Again” campaign amid national crisis and crumbling alliances, they’ll soon discover the greatest threat to their reign has been inside all along.”

The Oval returns on May 20th. The trailer and poster for the final season are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this BET series? Will you be sad to see it end?