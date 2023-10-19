Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Six — Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Is this show nearing its end? Has the Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Oval, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime soap opera airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. As the fifth season begins, Victoria devises an alternative strategy after Hunter finds himself in a dangerous predicament. Bobby finds himself taking the brunt of Priscilla’s hatred towards Sam.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 669,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Oval stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2023, Tyler Perry’s The Oval has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s The Oval for season six? The ratings have dropped quite a bit, and the show is no longer BET’s top-rated scripted series. I still think there’s a good chance it will be renewed, possibly for a final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Oval cancellation or renewal news.



Tyler Perry’s The Oval Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Oval‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series instead?