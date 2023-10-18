Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Five Viewer Votes

Is the fifth season of the Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV show on BET when everything falls apart? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Oval is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Oval here.

A BET primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. As the fifth season begins, Victoria devises an alternative strategy after Hunter finds himself in a dangerous predicament. Bobby finds himself taking the brunt of Priscilla’s hatred towards Sam.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Oval should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on BET?