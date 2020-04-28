Menu

The Oval: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Tyler Perry's The Oval TV show on BET: season 1 viewer votes (canceled or renewed for season 2?)Will the First Family survive the first season of The Oval TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Oval is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Oval here. Status update below.

A BET soap opera series, The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. While it appears that the President, his family, and staff have everything anyone could want — money, status, and power — there’s plenty of lies, cheating, and mayhem behind these closed doors.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Oval TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Oval on BET should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

4/28 update: The Oval has been renewed for a second season.



Jueles Jems
Jueles Jems

RENEWED

April 1, 2020 7:31 pm
Jueles Jems
Jueles Jems

When does season 2 start???

April 1, 2020 7:22 pm
Adama Taylor
Adama Taylor

Who do I have to beg for a season 2 on well I’m beggin for me my mom my brothers and my four daughters I need to know if the mom got ol girls head cut off

March 28, 2020 8:54 pm
