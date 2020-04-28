Will the First Family survive the first season of The Oval TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Oval is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Oval here. Status update below.

A BET soap opera series, The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. While it appears that the President, his family, and staff have everything anyone could want — money, status, and power — there’s plenty of lies, cheating, and mayhem behind these closed doors.





4/28 update: The Oval has been renewed for a second season.