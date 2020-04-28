Vulture Watch

Airing on the BET television channel, The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. While it appears that the President, his family, and staff have everything anyone could want — money, status, and power — there’s plenty of lies, cheating, and mayhem behind these closed doors.



The first season of The Oval is averaging a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 970,000 viewers. Find out how The Oval stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 28, 2020, The Oval has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will BET cancel or renew The Oval for season two? The ratings look good and this show is part of a deal between BET and Tyler Perry. I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Oval cancellation or renewal news.

4/28 update: The Oval has been renewed for a second season.



