The Oval: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on BET?

by Telly Vulture

Tyler Perry's The Oval TV show on BET: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the The Oval TV show on BETWill this soap have multiple terms seasons? Has The Oval TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Oval, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What's This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET television channel, The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. While it appears that the President, his family, and staff have everything anyone could want — money, status, and power — there’s plenty of lies, cheating, and mayhem behind these closed doors.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of The Oval is averaging a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 970,000 viewers. Find out how The Oval stacks up against other BET TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 28, 2020, The Oval has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly's Take

Will BET cancel or renew The Oval for season two? The ratings look good and this show is part of a deal between BET and Tyler Perry. I think it will be renewed.  I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Oval cancellation or renewal news.

4/28 update: The Oval has been renewed for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad The Oval TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?



Loretta Reed
Loretta Reed

I will definitely be glad to see the return of the Oval.

April 27, 2020 8:47 pm
Rhonda M Brown
Rhonda M Brown

I like it I would love to see some more of the oval

April 22, 2020 5:37 pm
Tonia Anderson
Tonia Anderson

I love that show please come back.

April 19, 2020 2:38 pm
Nat
Nat

I hope it comes back only reason I have the bet channel

April 18, 2020 5:32 pm
Dejonna James
Dejonna James

Me & my husband both would love to see this show come back! So I hope your working on it Tyler perry. I expect nothing less from u. Please bring this show back please . It takes my mind off this real fucked up society for a little bit .

April 17, 2020 1:04 pm
