The Oval: Season One Ratings

Tyler Perry has produced numerous successful TV shows but The Oval is one of the first series he’s done under his deal with BET. Will it also be a success and run for many years? Will The Oval be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A soap opera series, The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. While it appears that the President, his family, and staff have everything anyone could want — money, status, and power — there’s plenty of lies, cheating, and mayhem behind these closed doors.

What do you think? Do you like The Oval TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?