How crazy can this White House get? Has The Oval TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tyler Perry’s The Oval, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, and Derek A. Dixon. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.00 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 4% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. Find out how The Oval stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 19, 2021, Tyler Perry’s The Oval has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew The Oval for season three? The series has been very popular for the cable channel and its inspired a spin-off series, Ruthless, on BET+. I’m confident that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Oval cancellation or renewal news.



