Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Two Premiere Announced for BET Series

Tyler Perry’s The Oval now has a premiere date for its second season. The drama will return to BET next month as part of a special night of Tyler Perry programming. Production on season two of the drama took place during a two week period in August at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, and Matthew Law star in the series which follows a fictional First Family and all of the daily drama in the White House.

BET revealed more about the return of The Oval in a press release.

“Today, BET announced the premiere date of the much-anticipated original drama Tyler Perry’s The Oval season two and the television debut of the acclaimed stage play “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” Tuesday, February 16, starting at 8 PM ET/PT. The Oval was the #1 new series for African Americans P2+ on cable in calendar year 2020*. Tyler Perry’s The Oval season two returns Tuesday, February 16, at a special time 10:30 PM ET/PT. The series will then move to its regular time slot of 9 PM ET/PT starting Tuesday, February 23. Come home to BET for a night of Black joy, entertainment and more of the Tyler Perry content we all can’t get enough of! About Tyler Perry’s The Oval season two airing on a *NEW* night TUESDAYS on BET & BET Her The one-hour drama, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, returns with its second jaw-breaking season and lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. The talented ensemble cast for season 2 includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon star in the 22-episodes original series.”

