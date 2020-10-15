Vulture Watch

Will these ladies find love that lasts? Has the Sistas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.00 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 12% in viewership. Find out how Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 15, 2020, Tyler Perry’s Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Sistas for season three? Perry has a deal with BET, knows how to film quickly, and was the first one to be able to shoot a complete new season of a drama series during the age of COVID-19. I’m sure that Sistas will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Sistas cancellation or renewal news.



Tyler Perry’s Sistas Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Tyler Perry’s Sistas‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?