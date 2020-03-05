Vulture Watch

Does Tyler Perry have another hit series? Has the Sistas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Sistas, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET television channel, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. The series follows a group of single black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships, taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions and humorous moments.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Sistas is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 880,000 viewers. Find out how Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Sistas for season two? Looking at the ratings, at this point, I suspect this Tyler Perry series will be renewed. The cable channel ordered 25 episodes right out of the gate so the show’s future will likely depend on how well the rest of the season performs. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sistas cancellation or renewal news.



Sistas Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Sistas‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Sistas TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?