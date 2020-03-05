Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Sistas: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on BET?

by Telly Vulture

Tyler Perry's Sistas TV show on BET: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Sistas TV show on BETDoes Tyler Perry have another hit series? Has the Sistas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Sistas, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET television channel, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. The series follows a group of single black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships, taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions and humorous moments.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Sistas is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 880,000 viewers. Find out how Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Sistas for season two? Looking at the ratings, at this point, I suspect this Tyler Perry series will be renewed. The cable channel ordered 25 episodes right out of the gate so the show’s future will likely depend on how well the rest of the season performs. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sistas cancellation or renewal news.
 

Sistas Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Sistas TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Melissa Eason-AdamsAlindaSamiraTeeMelissa Crafton Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Melissa Eason-Adams
Reader
Melissa Eason-Adams

Please Don’t Cancel Sista!! Mr. Perry you’re the only person that show us women about true life and experience everyday problems. If you don’t show these young women and older women about life up and down who will. There are not enough Black People in Hollywood that is working at least you’re helping our sister and brothers who look just like me given them an opportunity to shine. I’m not familiar with any of these beautiful cast members. But the young men are Fine!! I’m 52 years of ages and foremost of us it hard paying cable, mortgage and day… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 4, 2020 1:27 pm
Alinda
Reader
Alinda

i fell in love with this show and cancelling it would be a heart breaker for me,,please return with season 2 already

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 7:50 am
Samira
Reader
Samira

I love this show. Please return with season 2 or let me write the next few scripts. I have a vivid imagination❤

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 4:45 pm
Tee
Reader
Tee

Love this show. Look forward to season 2

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 8:02 pm
Melissa Crafton
Reader
Melissa Crafton

This is a fun show! My husband and I look forward to Wedesday nights so we can watch the Oval and Sistas. Usually we are in separate rooms watching tv but now on Wednesday nights we are on the couch like teenie weenies!!!!! PLEASE RENEW BOTH SHOWS FOR SEASON 2! THANK YOU.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 30, 2020 12:30 am
Alice Jean
Reader
Alice Jean

SISTAS is an AWESOME show I hope that it continues to return, love every minute of it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 29, 2020 8:44 pm
Chaun
Reader
Chaun

Please renew! Its a very interesting show!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
January 14, 2020 6:11 pm
Brian
Reader
Brian

I like the show ” SISTAS.” I hope they renew it for a second season. I like the chemistry between the ladies. They may argue and disagree, through their individual experiences. But they stay friends.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
December 23, 2019 11:39 am
Chaun
Reader
Chaun

Love it too! And I agree

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 14, 2020 6:12 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz