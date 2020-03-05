Vulture Watch
Does Tyler Perry have another hit series? Has the Sistas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Sistas, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the BET television channel, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr., and Kevin A. Walton. The series follows a group of single black women as they navigate complicated love lives, careers, and friendships, taking them on a roller coaster ride of emotions and humorous moments.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Sistas is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 880,000 viewers. Find out how Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will BET cancel or renew Sistas for season two? Looking at the ratings, at this point, I suspect this Tyler Perry series will be renewed. The cable channel ordered 25 episodes right out of the gate so the show’s future will likely depend on how well the rest of the season performs. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Sistas cancellation or renewal news.
Sistas Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow Sistas‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more Sistas TV series news or other BET TV show news.
- Explore our TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Do you hope the Sistas TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please Don’t Cancel Sista!! Mr. Perry you’re the only person that show us women about true life and experience everyday problems. If you don’t show these young women and older women about life up and down who will. There are not enough Black People in Hollywood that is working at least you’re helping our sister and brothers who look just like me given them an opportunity to shine. I’m not familiar with any of these beautiful cast members. But the young men are Fine!! I’m 52 years of ages and foremost of us it hard paying cable, mortgage and day… Read more »
i fell in love with this show and cancelling it would be a heart breaker for me,,please return with season 2 already
I love this show. Please return with season 2 or let me write the next few scripts. I have a vivid imagination❤
Love this show. Look forward to season 2
This is a fun show! My husband and I look forward to Wedesday nights so we can watch the Oval and Sistas. Usually we are in separate rooms watching tv but now on Wednesday nights we are on the couch like teenie weenies!!!!! PLEASE RENEW BOTH SHOWS FOR SEASON 2! THANK YOU.
SISTAS is an AWESOME show I hope that it continues to return, love every minute of it.
Please renew! Its a very interesting show!
I like the show ” SISTAS.” I hope they renew it for a second season. I like the chemistry between the ladies. They may argue and disagree, through their individual experiences. But they stay friends.
Love it too! And I agree