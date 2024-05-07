Blue Bloods: Tom Selleck Thinks CBS Will “Come to Their Senses” Over Cancellation

Tom Selleck is not giving up hope on Blue Bloods. He still feels that CBS will reverse its decision to cancel the long-running drama.

Starring Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, the series follows a family of law enforcement officers in New York City.

Selleck said the following about the series in a recent interview, per Deadline:

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

Just last week, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach spoke about the network’s decision to cancel the series and the cast’s desire to continue Blue Bloods beyond season 14. She said the following:

“We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give show the sendoff it deserves. We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

What do you think? Do you want Blue Bloods to continue beyond season 14?